  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMWJZ News @ 4:30AM
    05:00 AMWJZ News @ 5AM
    05:30 AMWJZ News @ 5:30AM
    06:00 AMWJZ News @ 6AM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore City Fire, Explosion, Fire, Monroe Street, row home, Sandtown-Winchester

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A house explosion was reported on North Monroe street Thursday evening.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the Sandtown Winchester area. The house was in the middle of a group of row homes.

The fire from the first house damaged a house next door.

According to Baltimore City Fire officials, a natural gas explosion is most likely the cause of the explosion. The fire still remains under investigation, and no official cause has been given.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Comments