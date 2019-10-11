Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A house explosion was reported on North Monroe street Thursday evening.
It happened just before 11 p.m. in the Sandtown Winchester area. The house was in the middle of a group of row homes.
The fire from the first house damaged a house next door.
According to Baltimore City Fire officials, a natural gas explosion is most likely the cause of the explosion. The fire still remains under investigation, and no official cause has been given.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
