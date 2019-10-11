GREENBELT (WJZ) — A former Montgomery county music teacher is indicted in federal court for possessing child porn.
Charles Victor Kopfstein-Penk of Bethesda, gave music lessons out of his home. He was arrested earlier this year on related state charges.
According to the indictment, Kopfstein-Penk possessed images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including images of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of any property traceable to profits from the offense or used to commit the offense, including a desk top computer and five external hard drives.
If he is found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.
Anyone who may have information about possible victims or details related to the investigation of Charles Victor Kopfstein-Penk is asked to contact the Maryland Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-637-5437.
