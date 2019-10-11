  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Climate change, DC, Jane Fonda arrested, Local TV, Talkers, US Capitol


WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Jane Fonda was arrested Friday as she protested climate change on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building, CBS affiliate WUSA reports. The 81-year-old actress and a group of protestors were participating in her weekly “Fire Drill Friday” campaign.

A total of 16 people were arrested at the protest on Friday, Capitol Police told CBS News. They were all charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

Fonda, who moved to Washington, D.C., to fight against climate change, made a vow to demonstrate on the steps of the Capitol building every Friday through January. Celebrities, scientists, economists and people from impacted communities will join her for “Fire Drill Friday,” each week.

Read more on CBS News

Comments