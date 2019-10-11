Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly sexually assaulting another man in a Glen Burnie hotel.
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly sexually assaulting another man in a Glen Burnie hotel.
Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 6323 block of Ritchie Highway for a reported sexual assault Tuesday morning.
The victim told police while he was asleep, a male entered his room and sexually assaulted him at around 11:30 a.m.
The suspect, Olman Danilo Lopez-Lopez, 47, was arrested and charged.
Lopez was charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, perverted practice and fourth-degree sex offense for sexual contact.
You must log in to post a comment.