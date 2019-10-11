Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As temperatures continue to cool across Maryland, so do prices at the pump.
From the Eastern Shore to Western Maryland, prices have dropped as much as five cents in the past week, with Frederick seeing the largest decline.
Prices throughout the state are between 33 and 38 cents lower than one year ago.
AAA expects prices to drift lower in the coming weeks.
As of Friday, the national gas price average is $2.64, down two cents in the last week, up eight cents in the last month and down 26 cents from this time last year.
The gas price average in Maryland as of Friday is $2.64 which is down four cents in the last week.
