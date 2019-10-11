OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A number of weather advisories are in effect along Maryland’s coastlines, including Ocean City and Annapolis through Sunday morning.
Down the beach, a coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday. The same advisory is in effect along the shoreline in Anne Arundel County.
The next high tides in Annapolis are expected Sunday at around 5:27 a.m.
High surf will affect beaches and could produce local beach erosion.
Several Ocean City Roads Closed Due To High Water
Minor flooding and road closures should be expected in Annapolis or Ocean City.
A high surf advisory was in effect Saturday in Ocean City. A high rip current risk was also in effect for Friday.
Assateague State Park is also under a double red flag warning with no ocean access permitted (no swimming, wading, or surfing permitted). Please use extreme caution if accessing the beach today and throughout the weekend. If crossovers are closed, do not attempt to cross. Additionally, the State Park Marina area is closed until further notice due to high water levels.
You must log in to post a comment.