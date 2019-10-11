OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A number of weather advisories are in effect along Maryland’s coastlines, including Ocean City and Annapolis.
Down the beach, a coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday. The same advisory is in effect in Annapolis through 8 p.m. Saturday.
A high surf advisory is also in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday in Ocean City. And a high rip current risk remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.
Large breaking waves of seven to 10 feet will result in dangerous surf conditions. Do not enter or approach the water due to a risk of being swept away.
High surf will affect beaches and could produce local beach erosion.
Several Ocean City Roads Closed Due To High Water
Minor flooding and road closures should be expected in Annapolis or Ocean City.
High tide is expected in Annapolis at 4:42 p.m. Friday 4:54 a.m. Saturday and 5:25 p.m. Saturday.
The next few high tides at Chesapeake Beach are at 3:28 p.m. Friday afternoon, 3:38 a.m. early Saturday morning, and 4:09 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
One to two feet of inundation above ground level is possible. At 3.5 feet, water reaches the floor of the Maritime Museum in Annapolis, begins to cover Bowyer Road on the Naval Academy campus, and numerous businesses on Dock Street are flooded, along with the City Dock parking lot.
