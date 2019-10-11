BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A member of Baltimore’s violent “Murdaland Mafia Piru” Bloods Gang was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for racketeering and drug conspiracies.
Shakeen Davis, 25, of Baltimore, was convicted for racketeering and drug conspiracies related to his participation in the gang activities of MMP.
Davis was also convicted of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to trial evidence, on May 30, 2015, Davis attempted to murder two victims in furtherance of MMP.
Davis fired at least nine rounds at the two individuals with an assault rifle in broad daylight as the victims sat in their car at a busy intersection.
One individual suffered graze wounds to his back, and both victims suffered cuts from broken glass. A witness testified that the shooting was in retaliation for the victims pulling a gun on another MMP member earlier that day.
A cell phone seized from Davis on April 26, 2016, also contained hundreds of text messages in which Davis arranged drug transactions with customers.
