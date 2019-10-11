BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo welcomed a male sitatunga calf to its herd on September 29.
“Joel, named after his mother, Noel, and father, Jabari, weighed nearly eight pounds at birth,” stated Erin Cantwell, mammal collection and conservation manager at the Zoo. “This is Noel’s first baby and she is very attentive – showing great maternal instincts.”
The sitatunga is a species of antelope found in swamps, marshes, and flood plains in Central Africa, the zoo said.
They are not classified as endangered, the Zoo added, but their population is said to be affected by over-hunting and loss of habitat.
The new calf can be found in two exhibit spaces along the boardwalk in the African Journey section of the Zoo.
“Right now, Noel and Joel are bonding behind-the-scenes,” said Cantwell. “Based on the weather turning colder, it will most likely be spring when they make their public debut in the Sitatunga Yard.”
The calf’s birth was the result of a recommendation from the Sitatunga Species Survival Plan (SSP) coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)
For updates on Joel and sitatunga herd, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.