PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for an alleged gunman in Hillsway Ave and Lyle court in Parkville.
Their response has caused nearby school Halstead Academy to go on lockout status.
According to police, they received a call around 10:17 a.m. for a person with a gunshot wound.
Around 10:17 a.m., #BCoPD responded to a call for a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Lyle Ct. Units are currently on the scene investigating. Police are searching for the suspect, please avoid the area. ^NL
Police are looking for the suspect in the shooting in the 1600 block of Lyle Court.
No word on whether the suspect is inside the homes in the area.
People should avoid the area.
A lockout is less serious than a lockdown. A lockout is used during a community emergency that takes place outside of the school building. It is intended to secure access to the building.
- The school facility is secured by locking all doors from the inside.
- All exterior doors are monitored to ensure no one enters or exits the building without permission.
- Staff is posted near the front entrance of the building to allow exit and entrance with identification.
- Outdoor activities are suspended while on a Lockout.
- All classes and activities within the building are conducted normally.
