BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for 61-year-old Denise Miller-Langley.
She’s been missing since Oct. 10 and was last spotted in the 2000 block of W. Baltimore Street.
She’s described as 5-foot-6, 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans and dark blue sneakers.
Miller-Langley has short-term memory loss resulting from prior medical issues and requires full-time care.
Anyone who has seen Denise Miller-Langley, or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
