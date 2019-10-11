  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for 61-year-old Denise Miller-Langley.

She’s been missing since Oct. 10 and was last spotted in the 2000 block of W. Baltimore Street.

She’s described as 5-foot-6, 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans and dark blue sneakers.

Miller-Langley has short-term memory loss resulting from prior medical issues and requires full-time care.

Anyone who has seen Denise Miller-Langley, or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

