BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL fined Ravens safety Earl Thomas $21,000 for the hit that knocked out Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, according to ESPN.

Thomas told ESPN he plans to appeal the fine.

During Sunday’s matchup between the rivals, Thomas’ helmet hit Rudolph’s chin. Rudolph appeared to be knocked out cold after the play. He was carted off and is suffering from a concussion.

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND – JUNE 10: Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens poses for a photo at the Under Armour Performance Center on June 10, 2019 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Ravens went on to win 26-23 in overtime.

ESPN reports that Thomas reached out to Rudolph via text this week.

“I wanted to him to know that I didn’t do it on purpose,” Thomas told ESPN. “That’s all I wanted him to know.”

 

