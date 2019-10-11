Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Several roads in Ocean City, Maryland are closed due to high water.
Ocean City officials put out alerts overnight about high water in the area due to the tidal cycle.
The high tide has brought along some high water through Ocean City, specifically in the downtown area. We expect the water to recede after the tidal cycle. pic.twitter.com/3tRnCscYPt
— Town of Ocean City (@TownofOceanCity) October 11, 2019
Philadelphia Ave south of the Route 50 bridge is closed. St. Louis Ave & Edgewater south of 12th Street is closed. Public Works has blocked a travel lane on St. Louis Ave.
Please use Rt 90, avoid these areas and drive with caution, officials said.
Roads may be passable this afternoon.
You must log in to post a comment.