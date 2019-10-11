BREAKINGHalstead Academy On Lockout Status As Police Search For Shooting Suspect In Parkville
Filed Under:Flooding, High Water, Local TV, Maryland, Ocean City, Roads Closed, Talkers, tidal cycle

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Several roads in Ocean City, Maryland are closed due to high water.

Ocean City officials put out alerts overnight about high water in the area due to the tidal cycle.

Philadelphia Ave south of the Route 50 bridge is closed. St. Louis Ave & Edgewater south of 12th Street is closed. Public Works has blocked a travel lane on St. Louis Ave.

Please use Rt 90, avoid these areas and drive with caution, officials said.

Roads may be passable this afternoon.

Comments