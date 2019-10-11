Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested two suspects involved in tampering with vehicles in Glen Burnie early Friday.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested two suspects involved in tampering with vehicles in Glen Burnie early Friday.
Police responded to Crown Road off of Hammarlee Road for a report of three people walking through the area trying to open car doors around 1:30 a.m.
After searching the area, officers located two of the subjects on Sunnybrook Court.
One of the subjects, 18-year-old Robert James Scott, was found to be in possession of a wallet that was stolen from one of the vehicles.
A second juvenile subject was located and found to be in possession of the personal property.
Scott was arrested and charged with theft and rogue and vagabond.
The second suspect was charged on Juvenile Citation of theft and rogue and vagabond.
Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Northern District for processing.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.