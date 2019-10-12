BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a double shooting overnight.
Officers were on patrol early Saturday when they heard gunshots around the 800 block of Guilford Avenue around 2:37 a.m.
As police investigated, they found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Later, officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. There they found a man being treated for gunshot wounds to the body.
Police believe both victims were on Guilford Avenue when they were shot. The motive is unknown at this time.
Detectives from the Central District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
