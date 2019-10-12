BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a shooting left three people injured Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to an area hospital around 12:18 p.m. for a report of two walk-in shooting victims.
A short time later, officers were called to another area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
All three victims are currently being treated at the hospital and are expected to survive.
During the course of their investigation, officers found evidence that the shooting possibly happened inside of a home in the 800 block of E. 22nd Street.
Out of caution, additional resources from the Baltimore Police Special Operations Section, SWAT Team, and Hostage Negotiation Team were called to the location.
A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. Detectives from the Eastern District are continuing to investigate this incident.
