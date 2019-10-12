SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Two dogs were killed and two people were hospitalized after a dog mauling incident in Prince George’s County on Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 6600 block of Hil-Mar Drive around 11:10 a.m. for a report that two dogs had mauled an elderly man and were in the process of mauling a second man.
One of the dogs then tried twice to attack an officer, according to police.
That’s when officers discharged their weapons, striking and killing that dog. A second dog also died on scene. A third dog was surrendered to Animal Control.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals. We are awaiting conditions on those victims.
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 12, 2019
