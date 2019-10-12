  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football Alabama @ Texas A&M
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, dog mauling, Local TV, Prince George's County Police, Talkers

SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Two dogs were killed and two people were hospitalized after a dog mauling incident in Prince George’s County on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 6600 block of Hil-Mar Drive around 11:10 a.m. for a report that two dogs had mauled an elderly man and were in the process of mauling a second man.

One of the dogs then tried twice to attack an officer, according to police.

That’s when officers discharged their weapons, striking and killing that dog. A second dog also died on scene. A third dog was surrendered to Animal Control.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals. Their condition is not yet known at this time.

 

Comments