ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.
Police responded to southbound I-270 in the area of I-370 in Rockville, Maryland, for a report of a pedestrian struck.
A preliminary investigation found a vehicle was traveling on southbound I-270 when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the jersey wall.
The driver exited the vehicle and was reported to be waving at passing vehicles while running down the roadway between two lanes.
While in the roadway, the driver was struck by a Hyundai passenger vehicle.
Paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead.
The pedestrian was from the Boyds area of Montgomery County.
