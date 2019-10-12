COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police have arrested two additional suspects in the fatal shooting of Ronald Carolina Jr. in Columbia on March 28.
Two other suspects were arrested in April.
Ryan Lee Sonifrank, 35, of Laurel, and Curtis Shelton Buckner, 16, of Columbia, were arrested this week and charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, theft and related charges.
Buckner is being charged as an adult. Both suspects are being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.
Daniel Keantay Owens, 24, of Columbia, and Antonio Donte Bardney, 18, of Columbia, were arrested in April. Owens and Bardney remain at the Howard County Detention Center on no bond.
Police responded to the 5400 block of Old Tucker Row on March 28 at around 5:21 p.m. for a reported shooting. Carolina, Jr., 27, of Columbia, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe the incident was drug-related. The investigation is ongoing.
