WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Howard University students were surprised with a pop-up concert Saturday morning by Kanye West.
West joined students on The Yard for a Sunday Service.
According to reports, students received an email around 6 a.m. with the announcement.
West was joined by a gospel choir on his hits “Jesus Walks,” “Fade” and more.
Kim Kardashian West was also in attendance with their children.
