  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMBest Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Concert, DC, DC news, Homecoming, Howard University, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Local TV, Sunday Service, Talkers, The Yard

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Howard University students were surprised with a pop-up concert Saturday morning by Kanye West.

West joined students on The Yard for a Sunday Service.

According to reports, students received an email around 6 a.m. with the announcement.

West was joined by a gospel choir on his hits “Jesus Walks,” “Fade” and more.

Kim Kardashian West was also in attendance with their children.

Comments