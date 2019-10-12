  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football Alabama @ Texas A&M
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Gov. Larry Hogan, Local TV, Maryland Internation School Fall Stem Festival, STEM Festival, Talkers

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — The third-annual Maryland Internation School Fall Stem Festival was held Saturday in Howard County.

The festival was in conjunction with the statewide Maryland STEM Festival.

The event was free and open to the entire community.

It featured hands-on STEM activities for families with children, exhibitors and vendors from across the community, and much more.

Gov. Larry Hogan was at the event to officially commemorate MDIS’s authorization as an International Baccalaureate World School- the first om the State of Maryland to offer Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma programs together.

Comments