BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the Ravens season, WJZ likes to spotlight some All-Star tailgaters on Purple Preview.
This week, WJZ spoke to a group of coworkers from Harford County who have a sweet ride and a sweet recipe for chicken.
“First, we’re going to get a shot of my world-renowned Old Bay, honey chicken,” Paul, of Bel Air, Maryland, said.
The group also has a purple tailgate bus decked in Ravens gear.
If you want your tailgate to appear on Purple Preview, let us know about it through Facebook or Twitter.
