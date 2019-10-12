  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the Ravens season, WJZ likes to spotlight some All-Star tailgaters on Purple Preview.

This week, WJZ spoke to a group of coworkers from Harford County who have a sweet ride and a sweet recipe for chicken.

“First, we’re going to get a shot of my world-renowned Old Bay, honey chicken,” Paul, of Bel Air, Maryland, said.

The group also has a purple tailgate bus decked in Ravens gear.

If you want your tailgate to appear on Purple Preview, let us know about it through Facebook or Twitter.

