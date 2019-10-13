Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a triple shooting in Baltimore Saturday night.
Around 11:27 p.m., officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the 5000 block of Palmer Avenue. When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
A short time later, a third victim walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.
Police believe all three victims were shot in the 3000 block of Spaulding Avenue. Police are still investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or text tips to 443-902-4824.
