BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anquan Boldin says he and the Ravens were the “perfect fit”, and now he’s retiring as a Baltimore Raven.

Boldin announced his retirement in a video on Twitter earlier Sunday afternoon.

“Today, I’m retiring, as a Baltimore Raven,” He said. “Once a Raven, always a Raven,”

Boldin’s announcement came during this afternoon’s Ravens game. He was honored as the Legend of the Game.

The Ravens announced he will be holding a press conference at 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon to “officially” announce his retirement as a Raven.

