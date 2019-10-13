BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made history while helping lead the Ravens to a 23-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Jackson, the Ravens’ second-year quarterback, became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with over 200 passing yards and 150 rushing yards in one game.
The 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, Jackson threw for 236 yards while also rushing for 152 yards and a score, as the Ravens improved to 4-2 and 2-1 on the season against AFC North division foes.
Baltimore, which has won two straight games after a 2-2- start, remains in first place in a division that it won last season for the first time since 2012.
After guiding the Ravens to six wins in their final seven games as a rookie, Jackson has been even better this season.
Through six games, the former Heisman Trophy winner out of Louisville has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,507 yards, averaging over 251 passing yards per outing. Jackson, who has an 11/5 touchdown/interception ratio, has rushed for 460 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
Jackson is now the Ravens’ leading rusher, as he has 36 more rushing yards than teammate Mark Ingram, who rushed for 52 yards and a score in Sunday’s win over the winless Bengals.
Read the full story with CBS Sports.
You must log in to post a comment.