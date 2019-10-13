BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection of a two-year-old shot in the stomach Saturday shortly after midnight during what police are calling a road rage incident.
Police have not released any names, but will provide updates after formal charges have been filed, they said Sunday night.
The two-year-old boy was shot in the stomach after an early morning dispute that led to a shooting in Baltimore’s Seton Hill neighborhood.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Saturday morning that the incident stemmed from road rage.
Investigators said they believe the toddler was inside the car when the shooting occurred.
Before the shooting, several cars were waiting at a red light at an intersection. When the light turned green, none of the front cars moved. Another car began blowing their horn several times before moving around the stopped vehicles and making a turn.
One of the drivers stopped at the light, then followed the car that blew its horn and that driver fired a shot into the vehicle.
Police have not said whether they have located the suspect vehicle, a gray or silver Mazda MPV minivan.
The child is in stable condition and is expected to survive.
This story is developing.
