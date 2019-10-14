CLEAR SPRING, MD. (WJZ) — A kitchen fire in Clear Spring left one person dead and another injured Sunday evening, officials say.
At around 11:30 p.m., the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company reported to a mobile home fire on Goldizen Lane, which started in the kitchen.
A woman woke up to the smoke alarm, saw the flames and escaped. A man was injured trying to extinguish the fire and was taken to the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
Nearly 60 firefighters on the scene were able to stop the flames after 45 minutes.
A second man was found dead in the back bedroom. Maryland State Fire Marshal officials are not releasing any identities of those involved until the investigation has ended.
The mobile home damage is estimated at $125,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
