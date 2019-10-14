  • WJZ 13On Air

WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl and two-week-old boy who were last seen together in Windsor Mill Monday afternoon.

Cassia Alexander and David Stuckey are missing from Rutherford Green Circle.

Police said Alexander is five-foot-six and 135 pounds, and she was last seen wearing blue jeans and had her hair in a bun tied with a red bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or 911.

