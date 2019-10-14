WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl and two-week-old boy who were last seen together in Windsor Mill Monday afternoon.
Cassia Alexander and David Stuckey are missing from Rutherford Green Circle.
Police said Alexander is five-foot-six and 135 pounds, and she was last seen wearing blue jeans and had her hair in a bun tied with a red bandana.
#MISSING: Cassia Alexander (14), David Stuckey (2 wks) from Rutherford Green Cr in Windsor Mill. Last seen together at 4 pm. Cassia is 5'6/135 lbs, LSW blu jeans, hair in bun tied w/red bandana. Have info on whereabouts? Call 911 or #BCoPD at 410-307-2020. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/3U2T1dfh1H
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 15, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or 911.
