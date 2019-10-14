LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old woman is dead and two others are hospitalized after an SUV struck a sedan from behind, overturning the sedan along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Annapolis Junction early Monday morning.
The crash happened in the area of northbound Route 295 and Route 32 at around 2:38 a.m., Anne Arundel County Fire said.
Officers responded to a 911 call reporting the crash, where two people were trapped and one possibly had fatal injuries.
Firefighters arrived and found the two-vehicle accident involving the SUV and sedan.
Both the 19-year-old woman driving and the 25-year-old man in the passenger seat of the sedan were trapped until they were extricated by firefighters after about 10 minutes.
The driver was declared dead on the scene by paramedics and the passenger was taken to Shock Trauma with critical and possibly life-threatening injuries.
The 19-year-old man driving the SUV was taken to Shock Trauma with critical and possibly life-threatening injuries as well.
