Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Think your commute is bad? Drivers in Portland have it much worse, according to a survey from insurance company QuoteWizard.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Think your commute is bad? Drivers in Portland have it much worse, according to a survey from insurance company QuoteWizard.
The company is out with its annual list of the best and worst cities for drivers, and Baltimore comes in among the better places to be a driver.
Charm City is number 27 on the list of the best-driving cities based on data from insurance quotes in the country’s 75 largest cities.
QuoteWizard looked at overall traffic incidents in all 75 cities, including crashes, speeding tickets, citations and DUIs.
Down the road, Washington, D.C. came in as the 24th-worst city for drivers.
The best-driving cities included Detroit; Louisville, Kentucky; Chicago, Miami and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
At the bottom: Portland, Oregon, followed by Boise, Idaho; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Columbus, Ohio and Sacramento, California.
You must log in to post a comment.