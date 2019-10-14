Comments
UPPERCO, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a field Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the 16800 block of Ridge Road around 12:30 p.m. after the man’s body was found. Police did not specify who found the body.
Baltimore County Police’s homicide unit is working to identify the body; an autopsy is pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.