UPPERCO, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a field Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 16800 block of Ridge Road around 12:30 p.m. after the man’s body was found. Police did not specify who found the body.

Baltimore County Police’s homicide unit is working to identify the body; an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

