(CBS)- The college basketball season is right around the corner, with the first games of the year just three weeks away. As the tip-off of a new seasons nears, CBS Sports has released its schedule of coverage for the 2019-2020 season.

Entering its 39th year of broadcasting college basketball, CBS Sports will broadcast 275 games across the network and CBS Sports Network over the course of the season. That includes coverage of 12 automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament being punched on CBS airwaves between men’s and women’s conference tournaments.

The coverage begins on Tuesday, November 5th, when Utah visits Nevada on CBS Sports Network. Three days later, on Friday November 8th, the network airs its coverage of the sixth annual Veterans Classic at the U.S. Naval Academy. The Classic features two games between Auburn and Davidson and East Carolina and Navy.

CBS begins its coverage of the college basketball season on Saturday, December 14th with a Pac-12 versus Big Ten battle between the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines. The following weekend, the network will air coverage of the sixth annual CBS Sports Classic, featuring a matchup between the UCLA Bruins and North Carolina Tar Heels. That game is followed up by a heated rivalry, pitting Kentucky against Louisville on Saturday, December 28th.

In addition to its coverage throughout the regular season, CBS will once again be home to several postseason conference tournaments prior to the Big Dance in March. The Mountain West (March 7th), Missouri Valley (March 8th), Atlantic 10 and Big Ten (March 15th) championships will all air on CBS, while CBS Sports Network will have coverage of the Colonial Athletic Association (March 10th), Patriot League (March 11th) and Conference USA (March 14th) championship games.

On the women’s side, CBS Sports Network will air 29 games over the course of the season, with a pair of UConn games against Virginia (November 19th) and Oklahoma (December 22nd). The network will have coverage of the Mid-American, Conference USA, Patriot League, Mountain West, and Southland Conference championship games in March.

And, after the conference tournaments have ended, CBS will once again partner with Turner Sports to provide live coverage of the NCAA Tournament. CBS Sports’ coverage of college basketball will be available for streaming via CBS All Access. CBS Sports Network can be streamed on various OTT streaming services, in addition to coverage available on CBSSports.com with select providers.