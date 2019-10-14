Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday is the federal holiday Columbus Day, marking Christopher Columbus’ first voyage to America.
It also means the post office is closed and so is the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The Baltimore City Department of Public Works also reminds city residents that DPW offices and yards are closed.
Regular trash, recycling and bulk collections are not scheduled for Monday either.
Some banks are also closed, including the M&T Bank locations downtown, the Bank of America on N. Charles Street, Old Line Bank on N. Charles Street, and the Wells Fargo Bank on St. Paul Street.
But- if you’re expecting a delivery, FedEx and UPS will still be working. And if you’re trying to park downtown, parking meters will still be in effect.
You must log in to post a comment.