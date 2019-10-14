BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Current and former Baltimore Ravens will sit down Monday night with city and state elected officials, as well as community members and activists, to talk about policing in Baltimore.

Super Bowl champion Anquan Boldin, joined by Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram, former Ravens running back Matt Lawrence and former NFL player Joel Gamble, will be at the town hall at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore.

Jason Downs Credit: Players Coalition

Jill Carter Credit: Players Coalition

joel-gamble-b5e4533a-b21c-4cb4-8a4d-c2e150b16d1-resize-750 Credit: Players Coalition

marilyn-mosby Credit: Players Coalition

Mark Ingram Credit: Players Coalition

Matt Lawrence Credit: Players Coalition

Anquan-Boldin Credit: Players Coalition

“The last few years in Baltimore have highlighted deeply troubling practices at BPD. The specialized Gun Trace Task Force, designed to get guns off the street, instead set people up for baseless searches, robbed people, carried toy guns to plant as fake evidence in case they killed an unarmed person, and clocked overtime during non-work hours.” Boldin said in part of a statement.

The event, hosted by the Players Coalition- founded by Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins, will talk about how to improve the relationship between the police and the communities they serve in Baltimore.

“The trust between people of color in Baltimore and Baltimore City Officials has been strained,” Lawrence added in part of his statement. “We know that some institutions of Baltimore City have been tainted by long-standing systemic racism meant to oppress minorities. We also know and recognize the sacrifices from our law enforcement to keep us safe. Thus, relationships cannot be restored without productive, solution lead conversations.”

He added that that is why they are bringing the officials and their communities together to create a dialogue to build trust and “create lasting change,”

It is open to the public and questions will be taken from the audience.

It will begin at 6 p.m.