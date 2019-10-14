



If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good.

Whether that’s the reason for the Ravens’ success or not, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s off-field attire is catching eyes on social media, and now you can dress just like him.

Jackson’s Era 8 Apparel is now selling the “Wild Dog” hoodies and other clothing items Jackson has been spotted wearing in recent weeks.

He isn’t alone in rocking the gear; Era 8 posted a photo on Twitter Monday of teammate Hollywood Brown in a black Wild Dog sweatshirt.

While Jackson hooked the whole team up with gear, according to the Ravens’ Twitter account, not everyone was included. Baltimore native and professional boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis said he didn’t get anything from the quarterback.

No he didn’t becuz I’m apart of the team and I don’t have one. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/iWPnjKr8S3 — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) October 5, 2019

Luckily, for Davis and anyone else looking to rep Jackson’s brand, the clothes are now on sale on Era 8’s website.

Among the products up for sale are T-shirts featuring “Action Jackson” and a shirt that says “Not bad for a runningback.”