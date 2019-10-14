Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian over the weekend.
Authorities were called to the intersection of Gorman Avenue and 11th Street Saturday night. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple injuries.
He later died at a hospital.
A witness told police they saw a white four-door sedan leave the scene. A short time later, a second witness gave police a license plate number of a white Toyota Corolla with front-end damage and a broken windshield stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 95.
Officers traced the plates to an address in Silver Spring where they arrested Misael Edgardo Cruz Celis.
