LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspects after a woman claims she was robbed while trying to buy a phone from them online this weekend.
Officers responded to the 8300 block of Cloud Street in Laurel at around 12:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon, when a citizen said she was robbed while she thought she was buying a phone.
The victim said she was supposed to be meeting someone to buy a phone she found for sale on a “for sale by owner” application.
When she arrived, two men approached her and gave her a box filled with aluminum foil and no phone. As she looked back to confront the suspects, one of the men was holding a knife and demanded her money.
The victim complied and the suspects fled, police said.
There were no injuries. The suspects are described as two teenaged males.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
Police also want to remind everyone that all of their police station lobbies are “transaction safe zones,” where people can conduct safe internet transactions.
