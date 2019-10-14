  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was hospitalized after being grazed by a bullet during a carjacking in south Baltimore Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Warren Street. When police arrived, they found the man with a graze wound to the neck.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment; police did not specify his condition.

No details about the suspect or vehicle are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

