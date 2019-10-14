Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is expected to see its best chance of rain in more than two months Wednesday, but we’re still way behind our average year-to-date precipitation.
As of Monday evening, all of Maryland is experiencing drought conditions, with the majority of the state, including Baltimore, under a moderate drought.
A good soaking rain will arrive in the area Wednesday, bringing between half an inch and an inch and a half of rain, but that won’t be enough to fully eliminate the precipitation deficit.
Baltimore is nearly six inches of precipitation short for the year and just over five inches short since September 1.
On #WJZ best shot at rain in over 60 days! pic.twitter.com/cKgcTRp4n0
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) October 15, 2019
