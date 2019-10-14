GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — It’s been just over a year since a Glen Burnie woman was reported missing. Despite police identifying partial human remains found in the area as hers, family and friends are still searching for answers.

Melanie Meleney was reported missing on October 13, 2018. Ten days later, a body part that was later confirmed to be hers was found along the shores of Marley Creek, behind the Church of the Good Shepherd.

It’s been just over a year since Melanie Meleney, from Glen Burnie, went missing. Her family and friends are still searching for answers. pic.twitter.com/d4TUvQSUQj — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) October 14, 2019

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating this as a missing person case.

“We don’t know anything, It’s just crazy,” said Meleney’s son Ryan Rose.

Meleney was last seen at her home at the Chesapeake Glen Apartments in Glen Burnie.

“She made it from her apartment to (Marley Creek) on the side of the water. So somebody had to see something,” said longtime friend Willa Dixon.

Marc Limansky with the Anne Arundel County Police Department, says even the smallest details could help.

“Every piece of evidence has a value, that in itself (may) not give us Melanie, but it might give us additional avenues of investigation,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department at (410) 222-3588