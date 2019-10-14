Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University officials are investigating a possible sexual assault that happened over the weekend.
Officials said they were told Monday of the possible assault, which reportedly took place Friday at the Delta Phi fraternity (St. Elmo’s) house in the 200 block of East University Parkway.
Anyone who sees a crime or suspicious activity happening is asked to call campus security at 410-516-7777 or 911.
The university also has a sexual assault helpline at 410-516-7333.
