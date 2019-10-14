  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The trash-gobbling Mr. Trash Wheel has returned to the Inner Harbor after a month and a half off the water.

After five years of work and more than one million pounds of trash collected, the iconic harbor cleaner headed to the “spa” at the end of August for some maintenance and repairs.

Friday morning, he was back to work and having some fun on social media, proclaiming on Twitter in all caps “THE BOY IS BACK IN TOWN!!!”

Monday, he posted a Halloween-themed greeting, saying he’s “looking forward to eating your festive garbage soon.”

