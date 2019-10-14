Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A vehicle fire is blocking some lanes as crews investigate on I-495 Beltway near Colesville Road.
Vehicle Fire – IL I495 Beltway near Colesville Road, some lanes Blocked @MCFRS PE716, A716, T716 on scene pic.twitter.com/V95FKRyPkM
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 14, 2019
No injuries have been reported, and the bulk of the fire has been knocked down, according to Montgomery County chief spokesperson Pete Piringer.
This story is developing.
