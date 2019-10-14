Filed Under:Baltimore Beltway, Colesville Road, I-495, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Montgomery County, Talkers, Vehicle fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A vehicle fire is blocking some lanes as crews investigate on I-495 Beltway near Colesville Road.

No injuries have been reported, and the bulk of the fire has been knocked down, according to Montgomery County chief spokesperson Pete Piringer.

This story is developing.

Comments