BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here is the best news in about two months as far as weather in this region is concerned: rain, yes rain, is a very high probability here on Wednesday, and it might even be heavy at times!
A general .50″ to 1.50″ is expected! This will do a lot to recharge the water table after weeks of little or no rain.
On #WJZ best shot at rain in over 60 days! pic.twitter.com/cKgcTRp4n0
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) October 15, 2019
Let’s keep our eyes to the skies and hope we get a decent soaking! It will turn breezy and chilly, post-rain by Thursday!
-Bob Turk!
