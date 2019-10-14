Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here is the best news in about two months as far as weather in this region is concerned: rain, yes rain, is a very high probability here on Wednesday, and it might even be heavy at times!

A general .50″ to 1.50″ is expected! This will do a lot to recharge the water table after weeks of little or no rain.

Let’s keep our eyes to the skies and hope we get a decent soaking! It will turn breezy and chilly, post-rain by Thursday!

-Bob Turk!

