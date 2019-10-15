BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 15th annual BARCStober Fest is right around the corner and there will be plenty for you and your four-legged friend to do!
The pet-friendly festival will be held at Patterson Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, and will raise critical funding to benefit the more than 12,000 homeless animals that come to BARCS annually.
Festival veterans, as well as new attendees, will find fresh and exciting activities and entertainment at every turn.
The morning kicks off with the 5K charity run or walk. Participants, their fundraising team members, and their dogs line up for the race at 9 a.m. around Baltimore’s Patterson Park.
Following the 5K run, the main festival opens to the race participants and the public at 9:30 a.m.
After the race, attendees can enjoy a host of fun festival activities including the very popular dog-friendly beer garden with lawn games and live music; another crowd favorite “Howl-O-Ween” pet costume contest; Downward Dog Yoga; local food trucks and a shopping market.
The fundraising goal this year is $350,000.
