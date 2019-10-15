Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a suspect who they say raped a woman inside of her apartment in Towson.
Police say it happened early Sunday morning.
The victim had invited friends over who then invited their own friends- the suspect being one of them.
Police say the victim did not know the suspect, but she woke up to him on top of her.
“She realized about 3 a.m. – 4 a.m. she woke up realizing the suspect was laying on top of her in her bed sexually assaulting her,” Shawn Vinson, of Baltimore County Police, said. “She did go to the local hospital to receive medical treatment.
WJZ will have more on this story tonight at 11.
You must log in to post a comment.