



With just a few months left in 2019, the number of homicides in Baltimore is nearing the level the city saw for all of last year.

New numbers show the skyrocketing violence in Baltimore, with the number of murders up 12 percent over this point last year.

There have been 273 murders so far this year compared to 243 this time in 2018. The number of non-fatal shootings is up 22 percent, with 638 so far this year compared to 524 at this time last year.

In all of 2018, there were 309 murders in the city.

Since Monday, there have been four shootings across the city, including a shooting and carjacking on Warren Avenue near Federal Hill Park.

Seventeen people were shot this weekend, including a two-year-old boy, who was shot during an alleged road rage incident near Lexington Market on Saturday.

The Baltimore police commissioner has talked about stopping a culture of violence since he took on the job.

“It’s a culture and it’s deep-rooted where people want to settle their disputes using firearms,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said Saturday. “Many of them are obtaining the guns illegally and then they’re passing them around and they’re using them indiscriminately.”

The bloodshed has also prompted renewed interest in flying surveillance planes over Baltimore to track suspects and close more cases, although the proposed use of the planes has raised privacy concerns.

A recent survey of 500 Baltimore residents showed nearly three-fourths of respondents were in favor of renewing the program.