BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police need the public’s help to identify someone who they say is linked to a fatal shooting in East Baltimore earlier this month.
Officers are asking if anyone has seen this person pictured below:
35-year-old Joseph Morris was shot in the back at around 8:10 a.m. on October 7 in the 3100 block of E. Monument Street.
He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The person seen in this photograph appears to be either walking or on a scooter in the block with a bag.
Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or text tips to 443-902-4824.
