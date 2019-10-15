



If you are planning to go anywhere on Saturday, you might want to consider walking instead of driving.

The Baltimore Running Festival is this weekend, and those who live in Baltimore City know that many roads will be shut down in the city for most of Saturday.

Road closures can be expected from about 8 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. for various areas depending on the runners’ pace.

The festival offers both a marathon and a half marathon for runners.

Both elite runners and walkers can participate in the Baltimore Marathon.

The marathon will begin at 8 a.m. at Camden and South Paca Street.

The finish line is McKeldin Square at the Inner Harbor.

The half marathon will begin at 9:45 a.m. at Light and Pratt streets and will also end at McKeldin Square.

There’s also a 5K and a team relay available for runners and walkers to take part in.

Saturday, Oct. 19th

7:30a @ Pratt & Light Sts. Start of the ShopRite 5K

8a @ Camden & S. Paca Sts. Start of the Baltimore Marathon & Team Relay

9:45a @ Pratt & Light Sts. Start of the CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Half-Marathon

8a – 2p @ Inner Harbor Celebration Village Finish Line Party- Watch the racers finish and enjoy live music, interactive games, food and drink. All Village activities are FREE & open to the public.

8a – 2p @ Rash Field Charity and Corporate Village Post Race Celebration

10a – 12p @ West Shore Park in Inner Harbor The Awards Ceremony will take place on the center stage located in the Celebration Village.



Some Baltimoreans can take this time to support by watching the racers or walking to their destinations.

MTA will still be running buses, but some routes will be diverted.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the MTA will divert the following routes numbers: 21, 22, 51,52, 53, 54, 56, 63, 65, 67, 71, 73, 76, 78, 80, and 94.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the MTA will divert the following routes colors: Blue, Brown, Gold, Green, Lime, Navy, Orange, Pink, Purple, Red, Silver, and Yellow.

For more information on closures, click here. For information and updates on the race, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan