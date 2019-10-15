Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in west Baltimore late Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 2700 block of Edmondson Ave. around 8:33 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
